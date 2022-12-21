Ag Growth International Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGGZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

