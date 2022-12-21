AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Update

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Insider Transactions at AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,351.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Higgins purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,351.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Dean purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,593. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850 in the last 90 days. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

