Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
