Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.