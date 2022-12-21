Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alico

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Alico by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alico by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alico by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alico by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Up 1.2 %

ALCO opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. Alico has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Alico will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alico Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 46.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

