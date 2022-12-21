Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANCTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $44.89 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

