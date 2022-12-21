Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

