Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $172.94. The stock has a market cap of $869.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 12,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,130,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

