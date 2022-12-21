Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 31,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ambev Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Ambev Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ambev by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ambev by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 409,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ambev by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 291,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 296,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

