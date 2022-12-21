Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Amplitude stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock worth $272,878 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

