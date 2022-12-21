Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):

12/20/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $155.00.

12/15/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

11/4/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $150.00.

11/4/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $135.00.

11/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $224.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 427.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 117,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 115,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71,801 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,362,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

