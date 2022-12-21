Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Price Target at $33.50

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. Delek US has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

