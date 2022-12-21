Analysts Set Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) PT at $2.17

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Doma to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,584,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,451 shares of company stock valued at $256,577. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Doma by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth about $132,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 109.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Doma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

