Analysts Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $429.63

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $397.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.41.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $516,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

