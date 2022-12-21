Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Target Price at $12.92

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 149.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 254,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,471,000 after buying an additional 322,054 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

