Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.02

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 17208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,268,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 830,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

