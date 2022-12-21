Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $966.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

