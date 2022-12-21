ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1109 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ARC Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

ARC Resources stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ARC Resources

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

