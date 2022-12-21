AT&T’s (T) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Moffett Nathanson

AT&T (NYSE:TGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:TGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

