AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 732,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 946.4 days.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

