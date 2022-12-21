Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,500 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 425,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

