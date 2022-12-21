B. Riley Increases Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $194.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.60.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of MDGL opened at $250.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $253.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.