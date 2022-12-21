Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0162 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $671.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

