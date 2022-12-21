Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $33.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 86.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $316,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

