Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,992.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

