Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) vs. FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Head to Head Contrast

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Santa Clarita and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

FVCBankcorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A FVCBankcorp 33.48% 13.20% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and FVCBankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.61 $21.93 million $1.80 10.43

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates a network of 9 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

