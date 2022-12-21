Barclays Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $148.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $139.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.