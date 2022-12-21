Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from CHF 84 to CHF 87 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

