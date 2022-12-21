BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BayCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BayCom by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BayCom Price Performance

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BayCom to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. BayCom has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $243.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

BayCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.