Benavides Alejandro Gil Acquires 10,600 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

FreightCar America stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

