Benchmark Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $17.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Cinemark Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

