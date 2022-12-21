Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.03.

