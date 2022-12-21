Berenberg Bank Cuts LBG Media (LON:LBG) Price Target to GBX 140

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media Stock Performance

LBG stock opened at GBX 91.73 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of £189.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4,586.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.98. LBG Media has a 52 week low of GBX 48.44 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 213 ($2.59).

Insider Buying and Selling

About LBG Media

In other LBG Media news, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 900,000 shares of LBG Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £459,000 ($557,580.17).

(Get Rating)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.