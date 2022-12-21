Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by TheStreet

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.11.
Big Lots Stock Performance
NYSE BIG opened at $14.23 on Monday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $412.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.
Institutional Trading of Big Lots
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.