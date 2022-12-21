Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $169.72 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $169.72 million and approximately $10.77 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $10.58 or 0.00062750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,857.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00598998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00267610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00043251 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.95692867 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $67,166.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

