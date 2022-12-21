BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BUI stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
