BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

