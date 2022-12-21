Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,958.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,916.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,897.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

