BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP.B. UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.20) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.67) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.77. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.30).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

