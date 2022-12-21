Bradley Ferguson Sells 40,185 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $315,050.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 4.67.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.