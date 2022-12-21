Brady W. Dougan Sells 239,538 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 239,538 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $606,031.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990,736 shares in the company, valued at $45,516,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Humacyte Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.38.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
