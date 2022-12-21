Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.55.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
