Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

