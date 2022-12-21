Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT at $18.17

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,454.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,275,027 shares of company stock valued at $73,012,922. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.12. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

