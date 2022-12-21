Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $25.11

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.35. Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 389,598 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

