Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $12.55

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.65.
Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $604,571 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich
Macerich Stock Performance
Shares of MAC opened at $11.48 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06.
Macerich Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macerich (MAC)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.