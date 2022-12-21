Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $12.55

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $604,571 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Macerich Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,191 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 44.6% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after buying an additional 937,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC opened at $11.48 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

