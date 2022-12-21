Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $5.00

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $77.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 106.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 942,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

