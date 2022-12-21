Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,831 shares of company stock worth $1,077,695 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

