Brokers Offer Predictions for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

KEC stock opened at C$14.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.08. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.92.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$181.29 million for the quarter.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

