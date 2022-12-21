Brokers Offer Predictions for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 2.9 %
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$181.29 million for the quarter.
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
Further Reading
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.