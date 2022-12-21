Brokers Set Expectations for Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Target Hospitality stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $8,184,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

