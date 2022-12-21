Brokers Set Expectations for Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Target Hospitality stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $8,184,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.