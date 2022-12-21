BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BRP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BRP Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

