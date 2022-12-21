Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

